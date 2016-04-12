April 12 Chinese chemical products maker Shanghai Jahwa United Co is in advanced talks to buy Tommee Tippee, which manufactures baby products, for close to 300 million pounds ($428 million), Sky News reported on Tuesday.

The Chinese company is looking to strike a deal with private equity firm 3i Group, the owner of Mayborn Group which controls the Tommee Tippee brand, Sky News said, citing unnamed sources. (bit.ly/1SdGBJQ)

It said the deal could be announced as soon as this week, although it could be delayed or not even materialise.

Sky News reported in September that 3i Group planned a strategic review of Mayborn Group, putting it up for sale and valuing it at roughly 275 million pounds.(bit.ly/1IKXxvR)

3i Group and Shanghai Jahwa were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.7009 pounds) (Reporting by Sneha Teresa Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)