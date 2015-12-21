BRIEF-Versartis announces three year Somavaratan data
* Three-year Vertical/Vista study results support selection of 3.5 mg/kg twice-monthly dose regimen for phase 3 Velocity trial underway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering Co Ltd :
* Says a Hong Kong-based subsidiary forms joint venture in Italy
* JV Technogenetics Holdings S.R.L. with Altergon Italia
* Says the Hong Kong-based subsidiary injected capital in the joint venture and holds 80 pct stake in it
* Says the injected capital including 18.8 million euro for 100 percentt stake acquisition in Technogenetics S.R.L., which was owned by Bouty S.P.A
* Says Altergon Italia injected diagnosis business related assets in the joint venture and holds 20 pct stake in it
* Reports 23 percent revenue growth to 2.2 million euros ($2.35 million) for Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9381 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)