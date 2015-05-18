SHANGHAI May 18 Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com
Inc has tied up with leading Chinese drugmaker Shanghai
Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd to develop
its online healthcare business, the drugmaker said in a filing
on Monday.
The move reflects a growing rivalry between Chinese
e-commerce firms over China's fast-growing online healthcare
market, with technology seen as a potential cure for a sector
that is bogged down by high prices, snarling hospital queues and
frequent allegations of corruption.
Larger rival Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it
joined forces with U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc last
week to explore developing online health services such as
warehousing logistics and health data analysis.
The sale of prescription drugs online in China is currently
prohibited, but Beijing is expected to open up the market soon
and is finalising the list of medicines that will be approved
for online sale, industry sources said.
"The government has recently announced a series of policies
to encourage the development of online pharmacy and we expect
this area to be a huge market opportunity," Shanghai Pharma said
in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
A JD.com spokesman declined to give immediate comment.
China is a magnet for drugmakers, medical device firms and
hospital operators looking to tap the world's second-biggest
pharmaceutical market, where spending is set to hit as much as
$185 billion by 2018, according to estimates from IMS Health.
Shanghai Pharma added a note of caution, reflecting wider
concern over regulation of the sector: "China's online drug
market is still at an early stage, and there are still some
uncertainties around policies governing this sector," it said.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Stephen Coates)