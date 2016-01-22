UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 22 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding :
* Says to issue 2016 first tranche unsecured corporate bonds worth 2 billion yuan
* Says each bond with par value and an issue price of 100 yuan
* Says bonds will be with a term of three years and the interest will be paid from 2017 to 2019
* Says UBS and Credit Suisse Founder will serve as the main underwriters
* Says did not decided the interest rate of the bonds
Source text in Chinese: 188.pe/vjlx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.