UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd:
* Says the co and Benxi-based unit receive drug clinical trial from China Food and Drug Administration, for SPH3127 tablet and SPH3127 tablet
* Says the drug has function of reducing blood pressure
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3kOhyR
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.