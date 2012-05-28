SHANGHAI May 28 Shanghai Port, the world's
busiest container port, will likely see throughput growth slow
to 2 to 3 percent this year from around 9 percent last year,
said Zhuge Yujie, president of Shanghai International Port
(Group) Co Ltd, on Monday.
The slower growth of throughput indicates that the Chinese
economy is slowing, prompting government officials including
Premier Wen Jiabao to start offering signals in recent days that
analysts say suggest they may step up stimulus measures to
counter the slowdown.
For details of April's throughput at the Shanghai Port,
double click:
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)