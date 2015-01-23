UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 23 Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co Ltd
* Says bought 19 million shares of Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel for 495.9 million yuan ($79.63 million) on Jan 22
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1E8Zk0L
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2279 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.