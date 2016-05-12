BRIEF-Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 pct passive stake in Bioverativ Inc
* Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in bioverativ inc as of April 4 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ocN2ip) Further company coverage:
May 12 SHANGHAI SHIBEI HI-TECH CO., LTD. :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2015, to holders of A shares recorded on May 18 and cash dividend of $0.03081 per 10 shares (before tax) to holders of B shares recorded on May 23
* The company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on May 19 and the dividend will be paid on May 19 for A shares and June 1 for B shares
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3kNk6c
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
April 13 American International Group Inc's board of directors declined to award Chief Executive Officer Peter Hancock a cash bonus for his work last year, after the company's dismal financial performance roiled shareholders, according to a proxy filing on Thursday.