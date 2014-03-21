SINGAPORE, March 21 Hot-rolled coil futures
opened nearly 2 percent lower on their first day of trading on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange on Friday, reflecting worries over
weak demand for steel in top consumer China.
The most-traded hot-rolled coil (HRC) contract for October
delivery opened 1.9 percent weaker at 3,252 yuan ($520)
a tonne and touched a low of 3,230 yuan. It was down 0.7 percent
at 3,292 yuan by 0105 GMT.
The HRC futures should be another hedging tool for Chinese
steelmakers amid increasing price volatility, traders said. The
exchange already has an actively traded rebar contract.
($1 = 6.2275 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Paul Tait)