BRIEF-Suomen Hoivatilat mulls issuance of up to 3.5 mln shares
* Said on Thursday intends to issue preliminarily up to 3.5 million new shares in an offering directed to a selected group of Finnish and international institutional investors
BEIJING Oct 9 The Shanghai Stock Exchange issued draft regulations governing automated trading, including adoption of a net daily purchase quota for some securities, it said in a statement on Friday.
The exchange said it intended to step up monitoring of automated trading for signs of "abnormal" activity. If detected, such activity could prompt measures such as a halt in trade of affected stocks, or suspension of exchange operation.
The exchange, along with China's securities regulator, will seek public reaction to the plans before addopting the new regulations. It also asked brokerages and funds to review automated trading operations so they are in line with the regulator's existing risk management standards. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Nick Heath; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Said on Thursday intends to issue preliminarily up to 3.5 million new shares in an offering directed to a selected group of Finnish and international institutional investors
March 24 Australian shares rose on Friday, with financials accounting for about half of the gains after banks hiked mortgage rates for speculative buyers as part of a campaign by regulators to cool a hot housing market.