Jan 19 Shanghai Tongda Venture Capital Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2015 to be 65 million yuan to 70 million yuan

* Says in 2014, net loss was 3.4 million yuan

* Says that recovery of principal and interests from matured asset management plan as the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2AciB5

