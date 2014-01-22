BRIEF-Aflac CEO Daniel Amos' 2016 compensation $20.4 mln vs $20 mln in 2015
* Aflac inc - ceo daniel amos' total 2016 compensation was $20.4 million versus $20 million in 2015 - sec filing
Jan 22 Shanghai Tongji Science & Technology Industrial Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction for two residential sites in Shanghai for 1.03 billion yuan ($170.2 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/kyc36v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Aflac inc - ceo daniel amos' total 2016 compensation was $20.4 million versus $20 million in 2015 - sec filing
* Files for secondary offering of up to $100 million of common stock - sec filing
* Nippon life insurance seeks to double net profit from its group businesses to about 70 billion yen by fiscal 2020-nikkei