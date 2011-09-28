SHANGHAI, Sept 28 Chinese officials on Wednesday
investigated what caused two subway trains to crash in central
Shanghai, injuring more than 270 passengers and dealing another
blow to the country's railway system.
Coming just two months after a deadly collision between two
high-speed overland trains, Tuesday's accident renewed public
fears about China's aggressive rail building plans.
The subway crash occurred after a failure in the signal
system of Shanghai Metro forced staff to direct trains by
telephone, but official newspapers said the company which
manages the underground, and some of its staff, may also be to
blame.
"The accident occurred at a time when the trains were being
directed manually, would that make a difference in determining
who's responsible?" reported the 21st Century Business Herald.
"After the signal failure, conductors, coordinators and
drivers were all working, how could the collision have
happened?"
The Shanghai government and an outside investigative team
were examining the crash which happened near the well-known Yu
Yuan garden, leaving 20 critically injured, officials said at
news conference late on Tuesday.
Parts of Line 10 on which the accident occurred were closed
on Wednesday but other lines were operating normally. Shanghai
has 11 lines running on more than 400 km of track, as well as a
link to its main international airport.
Xinhua news agency said the signal systems used on the line
were made by Casco Signal Ltd, a joint venture between China
Railway Signal and Communication Corp and French power and
transport engineering group Alstom .
Casco also supplied systems on the railway line where two
high-speed trains crashed in July, killing 40 people, Xinhua
added.
