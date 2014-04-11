April 11 Shanghai Yupei Group said private
equity firm RRJ Capital and SeaTown, a unit of Singapore state
investor Temasek Holdings, have agreed to invest $250
million in the Chinese logistics company.
The capital raising plus the $200 million it raised last
year from U.S. private equity firms The Carlyle Group and
The Townsend Group, completes Yupei's equity financing needs for
the foreseeable future, the company said in a statement late on
Thursday.
Yupei, one of the largest privately owned logistics
warehouse companies in China, plans to speed up its 2017 plans
to own and operate a nationwide network with more than 3.4
million square metres (37 million square feet) of net leasable
area, it said.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Stephen Coates)