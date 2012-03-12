HONG KONG, March 12 The Bank of Shanghai, China's second-largest commercial lender, is looking to sell shares in an initial public offering in Hong Kong as it moves to replenish capital to meet regulatory requirements, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

The bank's senior management including newly appointed chairman Fan Yifei, who is also an executive vice president of sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp, briefed its middle level managers about the Hong Kong listing plan, the newspaper said citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The Hong Kong IPO, which follows mainland sovereign wealth fund CIC taking a 7 percent stake in the bank from the World Bank's private investment arm, comes as a surprise as the Chinese lender had filed a listing application to the China Securities Regulatory Commission last year for a listing in Shanghai, the paper said.

The Chinese lender will still proceed with its A-share plan following its listing in Hong Kong, the paper said, citing the sources. It gave no timetable and further listing details. The bank's officials were not immediately available for comment.

Last August, the World Bank's International Finance Corp said it had fulfilled its role as a long-term investor in Bank of Shanghai and was looking for a new partner to help growth in the Chinese lender. The Chinese bank had submitted its listing application to the banking regulator and was targeting an IPO in 2011.

