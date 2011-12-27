SHANGHAI Dec 27 A subsidiary of Shanghai
Construction Group Co. Ltd. will acquire gold mining
assets in Eritrea, according to a company announcement.
Shanghai Construction will acquire a 60 percent equity stake
in Zara Mining Share Co. for $80 million, the statement said,
citing a framework agreement signed by the two companies.
The deal also gives Shanghai Construction the option to
acquire additional mining rights from Zara for areas where gold
reserves have not yet been confirmed.
Shanghai Construction will conduct the acquisition through
wholly-owned subsidiary China Shanghai (Group) Corporation for
Foreign Economic & Technological Cooperation (SEFCO Group).
SEFCO is involved in various infrastructure projects
overseas, including Vietnam, where it is building a 40,000-seat
stadium in the capital Hanoi, a coal-fired thermal power plant,
and a conference center, according to its website.
The company is also building a liquified petroleum gas
pipeline and terminal project in Pakistan and has worked on some
of Shanghai's highest-profile infrastructure projects, including
the Shanghai World Financial Center, the country's tallest
skyscraper.
