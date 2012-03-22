HONG KONG, March 22 (Reuters Basis Point) - Shanghai Disney
theme park operator Shanghai Shendi Group Co Ltd is approaching
banks to reserve Rmb10bn-plus of credit quotas for itself and an
additional Rmb900m in loans after failing to raise a targeted
Rmb21bn in financing, banking sources said.
The state-owned firm had managed to gather only Rmb12.915bn
in loans from 12 Chinese banks last month. Mandated lead
arrangers China Development Bank, Bank of Communications
and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank
hold 19% (Rmb2.454bn), 15.5% (Rmb2.002bn) and 15.5% (Rmb2.002bn)
of the total, respectively.
Co-lead arrangers Agricultural Bank of China
, Bank of China , China
Construction Bank, Export-Import Bank of China and
Industrial & Commercial Bank of China each
hold 8% (Rmb1.033bn) of the total. Participants Bank of Shanghai
and Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank hold 3% (Rmb387.45m) each,
while participants China Citic Bank and Huaxia Bank
each hold 2% (Rmb258.3m).
The loans emerged as early as the first half of 2011. Banks
signed a financing framework agreement with the Shanghai
government in May, then started months-long discussions on the
structure and terms.
Some bankers said unattractive pricing and banks' tightened
liquidity contributed to the unsuccessful attempt.
A banker with one of the lenders said it had paid little
attention to the loan offering a "very low" price. "We have a
limited credit quota. We couldn't allocate a large portion to a
deal like this that has little financial return."
Another banker with the Shanghai branch of a major
state-owned bank involved in the deal said the bank had been
rather "inactive" during the syndication process. "One of the
district branches was doing the deal. We didn't spend much time
on it."
"The local government must have played an important role in
(sealing the deal)," another source said.
The Rmb12.915bn two-tranche loan, backing the construction
of the planned Shanghai Disney theme park, comprises a Rmb7.3bn
term loan tranche A that matures in 2036 and a Rmb5.615bn term
loan tranche B maturing in 2016. Tranche A is for the phase one
construction of Disneyland and is borrowed via Shendi's
shareholders, while tranche B is for affiliated facilities.
Both tranches paid a margin of 100% of the PBOC rate.
The Disneyland financing had been a sensitive issue after
reports surfaced that the project needed investment of more than
Rmb110bn, almost 10 times that of Hong Kong Disneyland. The
local authority did not wish to arouse a negative media reaction
to the project, a banking source said earlier.
Banks signed confidentiality agreements with the company
after the reports came out and were told not to comment on the
latest loan.
The Shanghai Disney Resort broke ground last April, with an
initial investment of about Rmb24.5bn (US$3.7bn) to build the
theme park and a further Rmb4.5bn (US$0.7bn) for other
facilities, including hotels and retail, dining and
entertainment areas, according to its official website.
The first phase of the park construction covers an area of
3.9 square kilometres. It is slated to open at the end of 2015.
On completion, the park will be the world's sixth Disney theme
park, and the first and only in the Chinese mainland.
Shendi is a joint venture investment holding company formed
by Shanghai Lujiazui (Group) Co Ltd, Shanghai Radio, Film &
Television Development Co Ltd, and Jinjiang International Group
Holding Co.
The theme park will be 57% owned by the Shanghai government
and 43% by Walt Disney Co. BNP Paribas is financial
adviser to the Shanghai government.
The Disney project is part of the government's Pudong
District 12th Five-Year Plan.
Shanghai Shendi could not be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Poh and Jonathan
Hopfner)