HONG KONG Oct 29 Fosun International Ltd said on Monday it has priced Hong Kong-listed H-shares of its Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd at HK$11.80 a piece, raising HK$3.76 billion ($485 million).

Trading in those shares of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical will begin on Oct 30.

For the statement, click here ($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)