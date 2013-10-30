BRIEF-Shenzhou Yiqiao Information Service plans industry fund with partners
March 3 Shenzhou Yiqiao Information Service Co Ltd
Oct 30 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says January-September net profit up 27 percent y/y at 1.39 billion yuan ($228 million)
Source text in Chinese:link.reuters.com/cup34v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsroom)
March 3 Shenzhou Yiqiao Information Service Co Ltd
* Files for common stock offering of up to $50.0 million - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2llL4zJ] Further company coverage:
* Unit disposed 8.4 million ordinary shares of INR5.00 each of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited