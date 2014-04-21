April 21 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says board agrees to raise the buyout offer for hospital operator Chindex International Inc to $24 per share from $19.50

* Says Chindex board recommends its shareholders vote for the privatisation proposal led by Shanghai Fosun and TPG

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zen68v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)