BRIEF-Harte Hanks announces delay in financial report filing
* In Q4, expect to reduce rate of revenue decline and see improving profitability from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says board agrees to raise the buyout offer for hospital operator Chindex International Inc to $24 per share from $19.50
* Says Chindex board recommends its shareholders vote for the privatisation proposal led by Shanghai Fosun and TPG
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zen68v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* In Q4, expect to reduce rate of revenue decline and see improving profitability from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cheniere Energy Inc announces key commercial agreements signed and binding open season launched on midship pipeline project
* Lumos Networks - needs time to complete financial reporting assessment with respect to an identified material weakness in internal control over financial reporting