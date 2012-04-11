Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SHANGHAI, April 11 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical , a subsidiary of Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd, said on Wednesday it has received approval from China's securities regulators to list shares in Hong Kong.
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical is looking to raise $600-$800 million in an initial public offering in Hong Kong, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported in January.
The firm has received approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to issue up to than 547.5 million shares, it said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange
The listing still needs the approval of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the firm said. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Ed Davies)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)