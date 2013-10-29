BRIEF-Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce files for debt shelf of up to $ 6 bln
* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce files for debt shelf of up to $ 6 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lsfjkG) Further company coverage:
Oct 29 Shanghai Industrial Development Co Ltd
* Says to acquire remaining stake of a unit valued at 325 million yuan ($53.41 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zug34v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0855 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Crombie REIT announces offering of an additional $75 million series B notes
* Citizens Financial Group announces pricing of $1.0 billion of Citizens Bank, N.A. Senior notes