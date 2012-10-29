Oct 29 Shanghai International Port (Group) Co Ltd, the operator of the world's busiest contanier port, reported the following results for the period from July through September (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): Q3 2012 Q3 2011 Net income 1,271 1,183 Revenue 7,792 5,589 For a full statement (in Chinese) please click: here ($1=6.25 yuan) (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)