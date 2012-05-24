SHANGHAI May 24 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
Holding said on Thursday it has not
received notification from regulators in China and Hong Kong
that it was under investigation over its
its finances.
Shanghai Pharma shares fell to a lifetime low on Wednesday
after domestic media reported that the firm was under
investigation by securities regulators over one of the entities
it recently acquired. The entity had overstated its profit, the
media had reported.
"As of the date of this announcement, the company has not
received any notification from the China Securities Regulatory
Commission and the Hong Kong stock exchange about the commencing
of any investigation into the company's finances or other
issues," Shanghai Pharma said in a filing to the Shanghai stock
exchange.
