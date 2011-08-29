SHANGHAI Aug 29 Shanghai International Port (Group) Co , the operator of the world's largest port, reported lower net profit in the first half of 2011 even as cargo throughput and revenue climbed.

The Chinese port operator warned that a slowing global economy and soaring energy and raw material prices could affect its performance in the second half.

Net profit fell 4.5 percent from a year earlier in the six months through June to 2.49 billion yuan ($389 million) as non-recurring gains were 322 million yuan lower than the first half of 2010, it said late on Monday.

Net profit was up 9.2 percent excluding non-recurring gains and losses, it said in a report to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Revenue grew 16.5 percent from a year earlier to 10.6 billion yuan as cargo throughput expanded 11.7 percent in the same period, it said.

($1 = 6.387 yuan) (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)