SHANGHAI Aug 29 Shanghai International Port
(Group) Co , the operator of the world's largest
port, reported lower net profit in the first half of 2011 even
as cargo throughput and revenue climbed.
The Chinese port operator warned that a slowing global
economy and soaring energy and raw material prices could affect
its performance in the second half.
Net profit fell 4.5 percent from a year earlier in the six
months through June to 2.49 billion yuan ($389 million) as
non-recurring gains were 322 million yuan lower than the first
half of 2010, it said late on Monday.
Net profit was up 9.2 percent excluding non-recurring gains
and losses, it said in a report to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
Revenue grew 16.5 percent from a year earlier to 10.6
billion yuan as cargo throughput expanded 11.7 percent in the
same period, it said.
($1 = 6.387 yuan)
(Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)