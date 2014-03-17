BRIEF-Collector Bank issues SEK 800 million under MTN-programme
* Collector Bank AB successfully issues 800 million Swedish crowns ($90 million) bond loan under newly established mtn-programme
SHANGHAI, March 17 Shares of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd were suspended from trading on Monday pending an important announcement, the Shanghai Stock Exchange said.
The announcement came after a source-based report by China Business News that Pudong Development Bank will likely acquire state-owned trust firm Shanghai Trust as part of the Shanghai government's plan to consolidate the city's financial industry. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)
* Collector Bank AB successfully issues 800 million Swedish crowns ($90 million) bond loan under newly established mtn-programme
DUBAI, March 13 DAMAC Properties, a United Arab Emirates real estate developer, has mandated banks for a U.S dollar-denominated debt sale, a source close to the matter said on Monday.
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval to issue up to 30 billion yuan ($4.34 billion) tier-2 capital bonds