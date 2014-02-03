Feb 3 Shanks Group PLC :
* Group has continued to trade in line with the board's
expectations
* Remains confident co will deliver a trading result in line
with its expectations for the year ended 31 March 2014
* Reports good progress with several early stage bid activities
in the North American organics market
* Markets are challenging, with ongoing pressure on volumes and
prices in benelux solid waste and in EU organics
* There will be a cash outflow in the fourth quarter due to
dividend and tax payments
* Expect to finish year with a comfortable net debt to EBITDA
ratio, slightly better than its previous expectations
