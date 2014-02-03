Feb 3 Shanks Group PLC : * Group has continued to trade in line with the board's expectations * Remains confident co will deliver a trading result in line with its expectations for the year ended 31 March 2014 * Reports good progress with several early stage bid activities in the North American organics market * Markets are challenging, with ongoing pressure on volumes and prices in benelux solid waste and in EU organics * There will be a cash outflow in the fourth quarter due to dividend and tax payments * Expect to finish year with a comfortable net debt to EBITDA ratio, slightly better than its previous expectations * For more news, please click here