July 21 British waste manager Shanks Group Plc
said first-half results would be hurt by a strengthening
pound and further weakness at its solid waste business in
Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.
Solid waste, particularly in the Netherlands, was under
increased margin pressure due to a further reduction in the
volume and prices of key recyclates, as well as aggressive
market pricing, Shanks said.
The company said it expected full-year results broadly in
line with expectations if the solid waste market did not weaken
further in the three markets.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)