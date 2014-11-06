Nov 6 Shanks Group Plc, which cautioned
last month that full-year results would be below its estimates,
posted a 39 percent fall in first-half profit due to
deteriorating conditions at its Benelux solid-waste management
business.
The company, which reprocesses commercial, industrial and
construction waste to produce usable fuel, said underlying
pretax profit fell to 11.2 million pounds ($17.9 million) in the
six months ended Sept. 30, from 18.3 million pounds a year
earlier.
Revenue slipped 6 percent to 304.8 million pounds. At
constant currency, revenue was down 1 percent.
($1 = 0.6254 British pound)
