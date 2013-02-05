LONDON Feb 5 British waste management firm
Shanks Group PLC expects growth to slow in its 2013/14
financial year, as poor construction activity continues to hit
waste volumes and pricing.
Shanks' solid waste business, which deals with the sorting
and reprocessing of commercial, industrial and construction
waste, has been hit by falling prices for recyclable materials
and stiffer competition, especially at its UK and Dutch
operations.
"Further deterioration in core markets experienced over
recent months will impact the rate of growth in the next
financial year," it said on Tuesday in a trading update.
The group said however that it expects its trading for the
full year to be broadly in line with its current expectations.
It also said that its cost reduction plans were on track to
save the group 20 million pounds ($31 million) a year by
2015/2016, and that they have already completed 60 percent of
the planned headcount reduction.