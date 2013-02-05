LONDON Feb 5 British waste management firm Shanks Group PLC expects growth to slow in its 2013/14 financial year, as poor construction activity continues to hit waste volumes and pricing.

Shanks' solid waste business, which deals with the sorting and reprocessing of commercial, industrial and construction waste, has been hit by falling prices for recyclable materials and stiffer competition, especially at its UK and Dutch operations.

"Further deterioration in core markets experienced over recent months will impact the rate of growth in the next financial year," it said on Tuesday in a trading update.

The group said however that it expects its trading for the full year to be broadly in line with its current expectations.

It also said that its cost reduction plans were on track to save the group 20 million pounds ($31 million) a year by 2015/2016, and that they have already completed 60 percent of the planned headcount reduction.