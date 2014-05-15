May 15 Shanks Group Plc :

* FY underlying pretax profit 30.2 mln stg

* Final dividend 2.35 pence per share

* We expect to deliver growth in our Hazardous Waste and UK Municipal divisions

* FY revenue growth of 4 pct (1 pct at constant currency), driven by Hazardous Waste division and UK Municipal

* Total group exceptional and non-trading charges of £22.5m, principally reflecting non-cash goodwill impairment, and a loss on discontinued operations of £30.0,

* FY underlying profit before tax up by 14 pct from that reported last year to £30.2m

* Notwithstanding markets which are expected to continue to be challenging in year ahead, board's expectations for 2014/15 remain unchanged