May 15 Shanks Group Plc :
* FY underlying pretax profit 30.2 mln stg
* Final dividend 2.35 pence per share
* We expect to deliver growth in our Hazardous Waste and UK
Municipal divisions
* FY revenue growth of 4 pct (1 pct at constant currency),
driven by Hazardous Waste division and UK Municipal
* Total group exceptional and non-trading charges of £22.5m,
principally reflecting non-cash goodwill impairment, and a loss
on discontinued operations of £30.0,
* FY underlying profit before tax up by 14 pct from that
reported last year to £30.2m
* Notwithstanding markets which are expected to continue to
be challenging in year ahead, board's expectations for 2014/15
remain unchanged
