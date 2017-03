July 21 Shanks Group Plc :

* Mixed start to year with a solid performance from three growth divisions but solid waste Benelux experiencing further deterioration in market conditions

* This, together with a strengthening of sterling, will impact first half reported results

* Expect full year results to be broadly in line with expectations

* 2.5 million pound non-cash charge to exceptional items in first half from dispute with City of Ottawa