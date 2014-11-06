Nov 6 Shanks Group Plc :
* Has been a challenging six months for Shanks due to an
increasingly difficult Benelux solid waste market
* CEO - stronger second half and full-year result in line
with our revised expectations
* Confident that actions we are taking to address market
pressures and improve our operational efficiency will support
stronger second half
* Revenue down 1 pct at constant currency to 304.8 mln stg,
EBITDA down 11 pct at constant currency to 38.5 mln stg
* H1 underlying profit before tax down 35 pct at constant
currency to 11.2 mln stg
* Interim dividend maintained at 1.1 pence per share
