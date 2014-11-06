Nov 6 Shanks Group Plc :

* Has been a challenging six months for Shanks due to an increasingly difficult Benelux solid waste market

* CEO - stronger second half and full-year result in line with our revised expectations

* Confident that actions we are taking to address market pressures and improve our operational efficiency will support stronger second half

* Revenue down 1 pct at constant currency to 304.8 mln stg, EBITDA down 11 pct at constant currency to 38.5 mln stg

* H1 underlying profit before tax down 35 pct at constant currency to 11.2 mln stg

* Interim dividend maintained at 1.1 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: