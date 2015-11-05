Britain's FTSE dips as Fed minutes, risk-off mood weigh
* Banks weigh as Fed minutes indicate balance sheet shrinkage
HONG KONG Nov 5 China Shanshui Cement has been unable to raise sufficient funds to repay onshore debt that is coming due on November 12 and is uncertain about financing the repayment, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
In the statement to the Hong Kong exchange, the company said such a default on onshore debt could trigger cross default provisions on various financial facilities including the bonds due 2020.
The $500 million bond fell 3 points in price to 89/91 cents on the dollar after the announcement. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
BRUSSELS, April 6 The European Commission said on Thursday it had set 'anti-dumping' duties on imports of hot-rolled flat steel products from China at a higher rate than those already in place, angering Beijing.
BEIJING, April 6 State-owned Dongbei Special Steel Group Co Ltd said it faces "uncertainties" about paying interest on medium-term notes, underlining the challenges for Chinese authorities as they pledge to crack down on "zombie" companies while containing the risks from a mountain of debt.