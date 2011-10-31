HONG KONG Oct 31 China Shanshui Cement Group Ltd said on Monday that it had obtained a credit line of up to 3 billion yuan ($471.8 million) from Bank of China (BOC) to enhance its financial resources.

Its wholly-owned unit, Shandong Shanshui Cement Group Ltd, will form a strategic cooperation relationship with BOC's Jinan branch for the credit line, which will have an initial term of two years, extendable for another two years, Shanshui Cement said in a statement.

Shares of Shanshui Cement fell 2.12 percent to HK$5.99 in afternoon trade, versus the broader market which lost 1.20 percent . ($1 = 6.359 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Alison Leung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)