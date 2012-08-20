UPDATE 3-Pearson to cut costs further, sell assets after $3.3 bln lose
* Shares up 5 percent (Adds comment by CEO, share price reaction, background)
LONDON Aug 20 Shanta Gold Ltd : * Commencement of gold production at new luika * First gold pour on track to occur before end of August 2012 * 13,000-17,500 ounces of gold expected to be produced in Q4 2012
* Shares up 5 percent (Adds comment by CEO, share price reaction, background)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 South Africa's central bank wants commercial lenders involved in the rand currency rigging scandal to be held accountable, deputy governor Daniel Mminele said on Friday.
* Mobile operators chase new sources of growth beyond data plans