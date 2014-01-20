Jan 20 Shanta Gold Ltd : * Q4 2013 production and operational update * Gold production of 19,581 ounces, up 3.6 percent from Q3 2013 * Gold sales of 18,800 ounces at an average price of $1,320 per ounce * FY 2013 production of 64,054 ounces, marginally ahead of guidance of 63,000