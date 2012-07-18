(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a
Thomson Reuters publication)
HONG KONG, July 18 (Reuters Basis Point) - Shantou is
seeking an Rmb11bn (US$1.73bn) 15-year loan for a comprehensive
development project in its eastern economic zone, banking
sources said.
China Development Bank is the mandated lead
arranger of the facility, which will be borrowed via CCCC
(Shantou) Donghai'an New City Investment & Construction Co Ltd.
Sources said CDB will hold 60% of the amount and that major
Chinese banks are seeking internal credit approval to split the
remaining 40%.
The facility offers a margin of 100% of the PBOC rate.
The borrower is a special purpose vehicle set up by Hong
Kong- and Shanghai-listed China Communications Construction Co
Ltd (CCCC) . CCCC is the guarantor of the
loan, according to a company announcement.
The Rmb11bn loan is also for refinancing a Rmb2bn short-term
loan for the same project, the announcement said.
According to CCCC's website, the development project
includes the construction of three separate areas in Shantou's
eastern economic zone, spanning 13 kilometres from east to west,
with a total investment of Rmb16.1bn.
Shantou is a coastal city in Guangdong province, southern
China.
(Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Gavin Stafford and Chris
Lewis)