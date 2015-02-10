BRIEF-TRC enters into definitive agreement with New Mountain Capital
* TRC enters into definitive agreement with new mountain capital to become a private company
Feb 10 Shanxi Securities Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2014 net profit up 124.15 percent y/y at 586.7 million yuan ($94.01 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FsRRYi
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2405 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* TRC enters into definitive agreement with new mountain capital to become a private company
* FY ended Dec 2016 group profit before tax of 17.4 million rupees versus loss of 35 million rupees year ago