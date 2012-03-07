(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Kane Wu

HONG KONG, March 7 (Reuters Basis Point) - China's major coal producing province, Shanxi, is expected to see a wave of financings as local and state-owned mining firms rush in to acquire smaller companies in response to the provincial government's push to reduce the number of coal mines and rebuild the coal mining scene in the province.

Already, a handful of large firms had assigned banks to arrange loans for their new acquisitions and reconstruction projects. And among them were the Shanxi units of China National Coal Group Corp, Lu'An Mining Industry Group Co Ltd and Shanxi Coal Import & Export Group Co Ltd.

"Each of these large companies has huge financing demands (up to a few billion renminbi), we are in talks with several of them," a banking source with a major state-owned commercial bank told Basis Point.

"The Shanxi provincial government has been pushing a mining restructuring master plan since a few years ago. The aim is to reduce the number of coal mines, with the seven biggest state-owned coal mining companies taking up the majority of the total coal output," another source with another state-owned bank said.

The source named Datong Coal Mine Group Co Ltd, Shanxi Coking Coal Group Co Ltd, Yangquan Coal Industry (Group) Co Ltd, Jincheng Anthracite Mining Group Co Ltd, Shanxi Coal Transportation & Sales Group Co Ltd and the above mentioned Lu'An and Shanxi Coal Import & Export as the seven largest coal mining companies in Shanxi.

These Shanxi-based firms, along with the local units of China National Coal, had been widely engaged in a series of M&A activities to buy out privately-owned coal mines, the source said.

"This (M&A) is the first stage of the master plan. When the big groups clean up the mining scene in the province, the second stage will be to reconstruct the mining plants and upgrade the technologies," the source said.

According to a survey conducted with 50 Shanxi coal mining firms by Chinese newspaper Financial News on February 6, over Rmb137bn in financing will be needed to back the reconstruction and upgrade projects after the M&A stage was completed.

The survey report said the number of coal mines in Shanxi had been reduced to 1,053 at the end of 2010 from 4,278 in 2005 and that 80% of them would need reconstruction. The local government was hoping that big mining groups would take up more than 75% of the total coal output.

SYNDICATED LOANS

Banking sources said the relationship banks of the mining groups, including Bank of Communications Co Ltd , China Development Bank Corp, and the "Big Four" state-owned banks -- Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , Bank of China Ltd , China Construction Bank Corp and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd , were expected to form syndication groups this year as liquidity shortage deterred banks from holding big chunks of loan assets.

"Each one of the big banks has existing bilateral credits with these groups. With tightened credit limits, banks can no longer hold large amounts bilaterally and will likely bring deals to syndication (and sell down to other lenders)," the first source said.

"We are restricted by the 75% debt-deposit ratio requirement, it is almost impossible for one bank to complete a multi-billion credit. But I don't think the big four will come together as a group. They each tend to lead syndications separately," a source with one of the "Big Four" banks said. "And Lu'An alone needs more than Rmb10bn for these purposes," the source added.

CDB, for example, is syndicating a Rmb2bn-plus loan for Lu'An and a Rmb7bn-plus five-year loan for Shanxi Coal Import & Export

Separately, BOC is arranging up to Rmb5bn in loans for a few companies, among which 90% would be raised for Lu'An as well, according to a Shanxi-based banking source.

The Changzhi branch of ICBC is also arranging a separate syndicated financing for Lu'An. Changzhi city is where Lu'An is located.

However, the second source, who is familiar with the deals, said it would be difficult to structure the syndicated loans as each financing would be used for a series of different M&A projects.

"If you separate each project, the amount will not be big enough for syndication. But if you group them, one loan can't go to a number of M&A projects," the source said.

None of the CDB and BOC loans have been officially launched, according to sources.

Lu'An and Shanxi Coal Import & Export were not immediately available for comment. (Editing by Chris Lewis)