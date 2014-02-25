Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BOSTON Feb 25 Norwest Venture Partners led a $40 million investment in Shape Security, a Mountain View, California-based startup that sells technology to protect websites from cyber attacks.
Other investors include Sierra Ventures and existing shareholders Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Venrock, Google Inc's Google Ventures, Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt's TomorrowVentures and Allegis Capital.
Shape Security has raised $66 million to date. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)