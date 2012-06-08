(Alison Frankel writes the On the Case blog for Thomson Reuters
News & Insight newsandinsight.com. The views expressed
are her own.)
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK, June 8 After Citigroup Inc
shareholders voted against a board-approved $15 million pay
package for CEO Vikram Pandit in April, there was a lot of talk
about a shareholder spring, with speculation that shareholders
at a lot of other companies would seize the opportunity of
advisory say-on-pay votes to express irritation with
unresponsive boards. But according to a study (link.reuters.com/mus68s)
by the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell that was published on
Thursday at the Harvard Corporate Governance and Financial
Regulation Forum, shareholders have been slower to storm the
barricades than the Citi vote suggested. "The proxy season,"
said the study's lead author, Richard Sandler, "hasn't been as
exciting as people thought it might be."
According to Davis Polk, only about 2 percent of the 639
large companies to report proxy results as of May 18 failed
say-on-pay votes, about the same percentage as in 2011. (A June
6 study by Semler Brossy of say-on-pay votes in the Russell 3000
found 40 of 1,594 corporations, or 2.5 percent, have failed so
far this year. link.reuters.com/nus68s) Ninety percent of
the large companies won at least 70 percent approval from
shareholders in say-on-pay votes, according to the Davis Polk
report. "The Citi rejection was embarrassing and awkward, but it
hasn't resulted in a large number of embarrassing outcomes for
other companies," Sandler said.
Nor have shareholders had much luck with proxy access
proposals, according to Davis Polk. Only nine proposals made it
to ballot this year. There have been three reported votes, and
none of the proposals has garnered more than 33-percent
approval. Where shareholders have succeeded, according to the
Davis Polk report, is in forcing companies to offer shareholders
a vote on getting rid of staggered boards or on auditor
independence. And when shareholders vote on such proposals, the
study found, they're increasingly likely to support them.
Despite the relative lack of tumult this proxy season,
Sandler said he's certainly not telling clients to be complacent
about shareholder say-on-pay votes and other proposals. "We
advise clients to take these things seriously, educate
themselves on where there are problems or may be problems," he
said. "The fact that for most companies it's a non-issue doesn't
mean for most companies it's ho-hum.... No compensation
committee director wants to attract a large number of negative
votes."
In particular, Sandler said, companies are trying to be
savvy about placating proxy advisers such as Institutional
Shareholder Services and Glass, Lewis & Co, which, he said, "may
have outsized influence." The 15 large companies that failed
say-on-pay votes as of May 18 were typically targeted by proxy
advisory firms and institutional investors, according to Davis
Polk. The June 6 Semler Brossy study found that ISS had
recommended a vote against pay packages at 14 percent of the
companies it assessed in 2012, up from 12 percent last year.
Shareholder support was 30 percent lower at companies with a
negative say-on-pay assessment from ISS. "Compensation
committees want to know: How does ISS feel about this?" Sandler
said. "Companies have gotten smarter about ISS hot- button
issues."
So even if we haven't seen widespread shareholder revolt, he
said, there's definitely been a change in boardroom attitudes.
Maybe it's not a shareholder spring, but perhaps we can call it
a shareholder thaw.
(Reporting by Alison Frankel; Editing by Eddie Evans)