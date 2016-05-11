May 11 ShareHope Medicine :

* Says it to use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1.5 per share to shareholders for 2015

* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$110,233,770 in total

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yLsA

