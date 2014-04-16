S.Korea stocks rally to over 20-mth high; won edges down

* Local exporters' strong Q1 earnings to boost KOSPI -analyst * U.S. Fed outlook in focus * Major bank shares rise expecting Fed rate hike SEOUL, March 14 South Korean shares looked set for a third straight session of gains early on Tuesday, notching an over 20-month intraday high as the market seemed to have shrugged off most of the risks at home for now, attracting more foreign investors. Ousted South Korean leader Park Geun-hye faced criticism on Monday over a