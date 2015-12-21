(Adds comments from Shari Redstone's spokeswoman)
Dec 21 Shari Redstone refused an offer from her
media mogul father Sumner to sell her 20 percent stake in the
holding company that controls Viacom Inc and CBS Corp
for $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The offer made in November 2014 would have required Shari to
give up her right to become chairman of the two media companies
upon the death of her father, now 92, the Journal reported,
citing documents and people familiar with the matter.
The tax-free, cash-and-stock offer valued Shari's stake 33
percent more than its present worth, the Journal reported on
Sunday. (on.wsj.com/22kOW0B)
"It appears that third parties accessed and then disclosed
to the Wall Street Journal highly confidential documents," Shari
Redstone's spokeswoman Nancy Sterling said in an email,
declining to comment further.
The report comes at a time when Sumner's physical and mental
health have been the subject of intense debate, partly due to
his notable absence from the companies' recent earnings calls.
Earlier this month, Viacom Chief Executive Philippe Dauman
addressed these concerns, saying he speaks with Sumner several
times a week and that the media mogul was in charge of his own
health care.
In recent months Shari, 61, has made efforts to repair her
strained relationship with Sumner, visiting him regularly and
recently celebrating Hanukkah with him, the Journal report said.
CBS declined to comment on the report, while Viacom did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Viacom has been posting weak revenue in recent quarters, as
the MTV and Comedy Central owner struggles to boost ad sales in
its U.S. cable TV business.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)