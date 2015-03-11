BRIEF-ITC Corp announces management changes
* Chau mei wah, rosanna has been redesignated from deputy chairman and managing director to deputy chairman and executive director
(Adds Noor Bank to list of arrangers)
DUBAI, March 10 Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) priced a $500 million sukuk of five years duration on Tuesday, a document from lead managers showed.
The Islamic bond was priced at a spread of 110 basis points over midswaps and carried a profit rate of 2.843 percent, the document said.
The final spread was at the tight end of price guidance issued earlier in the day of 115 bps, plus or minus 5 bps, over the benchmark. The order book was worth around $3 billion, the earlier update from lead managers showed.
SIB's sukuk was arranged by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank , Al Hilal Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, HSBC, KFH Investment, Noor Bank and Standard Chartered and was sold after a series of investor meetings in Asia and Europe. (Reporting by David French; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Razor Energy Corp - Company's gross year-end 2016 PDP reserves were 7,687 mboe