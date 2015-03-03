DUBAI, March 3 Sharjah Islamic Bank is
planning to meet fixed income investors starting Thursday ahead
of a potential U.S. dollar benchmark sukuk issue, a document
from lead arrangers showed.
The United Arab Emirates-based bank has picked Abu Dhabi
Islamic Bank, Al Hilal Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank
, Emirates NBD, HSBC, KFH Investment
and Standard Chartered to arrange the sukuk sale, it
showed.
Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards
of $500 million.
Investor meetings will be held in Asia and Europe, and a
transaction will follow subject to market conditions, as per the
document.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)