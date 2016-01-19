DUBAI Jan 19 The emirate of Sharjah is
targeting a five-year sukuk offering and could launch a
transaction as early as this week, a document from lead
arrangers showed on Tuesday.
The sovereign finished roadshows on Monday in London,
following investor meetings in the Middle East and Asia last
week, and was now in the process of receiving feedback from the
market, the document added.
The emirate mandated Bank Of Sharjah, Barclays, Commerzbank,
Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC and Sharjah Islamic Bank to arrange the
meetings and the possible transaction.
Reuters reported earlier this month that Sharjah was
planning to raise funds through a dollar-denominated sukuk of
benchmark size, in what could be the first sovereign Islamic
bond issuance from the region this year.
