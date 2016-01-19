DUBAI Jan 19 The emirate of Sharjah set initial
price thoughts for a dollar-denominated sukuk transaction of
benchmark size on Tuesday, a document from lead arrangers
showed.
The sovereign has offered to pay in the area of 250 basis
points over midswaps for the five-year Islamic bond, the
document showed. Benchmark size is traditionally understood to
mean upwards of $500 million.
Sharjah, rated A3 by Moody's and A by Standard & Poor's,
finished roadshows on Monday in London, following investor
meetings in the Middle East and Asia last week.
Bank Of Sharjah, Barclays, Commerzbank, Dubai Islamic Bank,
HSBC and Sharjah Islamic Bank are arranging the transaction.
Reuters reported earlier this month that Sharjah was
planning to raise funds through a dollar-denominated sukuk of
benchmark size, in what could be the first sovereign Islamic
bond issuance from the region this year.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)