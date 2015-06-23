* CEO re-elected after seeking bailout due to weak display sales

* Shares hit lowest level since 2012 amid turnaround doubts

* Takahashi does not rule out M&A deals (Adds share move, CEO apology, comments on M&A)

By Ritsuko Ando

OSAKA, Japan, June 23 Sharp Corp's shareholders re-elected CEO Kozo Takahashi and approved plans for a second bank bailout on Tuesday, backing the electronics company's strategy to survive a deep downturn in its troubled display business amid fierce competition.

Chief Executive Takahashi was re-elected at the end of the annual general meeting in Osaka despite disquiet among investors that his restructuring efforts, including 5,000 job cuts and the sale of its headquarters, did not go far enough.

A detailed vote count was not immediately available, but support is expected to have fallen from 97 percent a year earlier due to disappointment over losses, the lack of a dividend and a massive cut to capital as part of the bailout.

Bowing deeply, Takahashi, 60, apologised for the company's poor performance and said he was intent on leading it towards recovery.

"We apologise deeply for not being able to meet your expectations," said chief executive who has presided over a roughly 60 percent fall in Sharp's share price since he took over two years ago.

Sharp, once a preferred supplier to Apple Inc, posted a net loss of 222 billion yen ($1.79 billion) in the last fiscal year, its third loss in four years, as display sales plunged in the second half.

Institutional investors have said the were not opposed to Takahashi's re-election or the latest bailout because they were afraid of the consequences for a company that is already on its knees.

But shareholders said the vote did not mean they were satisfied, with a few urging Takahashi to take responsibility and quit. The meeting lasted over 3 hours, the longest for Sharp.

One said he had invested his retirement savings in Sharp in the expectation that the company, which makes smartphone screens as well as high-end LCD TVs under the Aquos brand, would keep growing.

"Two or three years ago things started to go wrong, but I didn't dream it would come to this," he said.

Sharp shares sank to as low as 160 yen earlier in the day, their lowest since 2012, before closing down 2.4 percent at 162 yen.

Some analysts have speculated that Sharp could merge its display business with rival Japan Display to gain competitiveness and pricing power.

While company sources have said executives were adamantly against such a move, Takahashi said he would not rule out the possibility of M&A deals.

"We're not insisting on Sharp going it alone," he said, mentioning possible alliances for its TV business.

($1 = 123.7200 yen) (Editing by Stephen Coates)